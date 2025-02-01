Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Eagle Eye
Eagles can spot prey from miles away.
Eagles are synonymous with superb vision for a reason: Their eyesight is estimated to be three- to four-times better than humans. This means they can spot a rabbit at over 3 miles away.
1st February 2025
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1309
photos
103
followers
61
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
23rd January 2025 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
eagle"
Babs
ace
Magnificent, he looks so regal. fav.
February 2nd, 2025
