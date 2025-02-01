Previous
Eagle Eye by bluemoon
Eagle Eye

Eagles can spot prey from miles away.

Eagles are synonymous with superb vision for a reason: Their eyesight is estimated to be three- to four-times better than humans. This means they can spot a rabbit at over 3 miles away.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Babs ace
Magnificent, he looks so regal. fav.
February 2nd, 2025  
