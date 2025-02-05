Previous
Red-Bellied Woodpecker by bluemoon
Red-Bellied Woodpecker

Who can resist these chipper little birds. Always around, always busy and they always brighten up a winter day.
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
February 6th, 2025  
amyK
Nice shot
February 6th, 2025  
