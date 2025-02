Ice Fishing...

I just don't get it but the lake has been dotted with huts, tents and guys sitting on buckets for over a month. How uncomfortable must that be not to mention sitting there freezing your butt off waiting for a fish to bite. When I zoomed in I noticed he had some kind of electronic tablet so I googled it...they even have "fish finders". Wow, now there is high tech fishing! :) My husband was always big on fishing but never went ice fishing. So is this a thing in other areas or just around here?