Photo 984
Together Forever
I don't know for sure if this pair of Trumpeter Swans are male & female but they typically mate for life. How sweet is that? :)
There has been a large number of these Trumpeters in the area for the past month.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
amyK
ace
Wonderfully timed capture
February 8th, 2025
