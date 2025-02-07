Previous
Together Forever by bluemoon
Together Forever

I don't know for sure if this pair of Trumpeter Swans are male & female but they typically mate for life. How sweet is that? :)

There has been a large number of these Trumpeters in the area for the past month.
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
amyK ace
Wonderfully timed capture
February 8th, 2025  
