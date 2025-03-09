Previous
Next
I Won't Back Down! by bluemoon
Photo 988

I Won't Back Down!

And this Eagle did not back down, even after 2 other Eagles attempted to fight her for the rabbit.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You can see and feel the determination…. Lovely lovely capture
March 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 12th, 2025  
KV ace
Wow!
March 12th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Super clarity and details of the eagle. Wonderful capture, Paula.
March 12th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a determined expression!
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact