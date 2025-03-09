Sign up
Photo 988
I Won't Back Down!
And this Eagle did not back down, even after 2 other Eagles attempted to fight her for the rabbit.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
5
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
1322
photos
102
followers
54
following
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
12th March 2025 8:35am
nature
,
wildlife
,
rabbit
,
bald eagle eagle raptor "bird of prey
Beverley
ace
You can see and feel the determination…. Lovely lovely capture
March 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
March 12th, 2025
KV
ace
Wow!
March 12th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Super clarity and details of the eagle. Wonderful capture, Paula.
March 12th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a determined expression!
March 12th, 2025
