Eagle Fight

I felt like I was watching a Nat Geo show. Driving along, minding my own business when a Bald Eagle came out of nowhere in front of me with a rabbit in his claws. My first thought was to try to interfere to save the rabbit but it was already airbone so even if he dropped it the rabbit most likely wouldn't have survived. I turned around and saw another Baldie on top of an evergreen tree. The one with the rabbit landed and started to eat the rabbit and then another eagle showed up. There was a pretty good dust up with all 3 in a battle for the rabbit but the victor was the one who caught it. That eagle was considerably larger than the other two so I assume it was a female. After the first battle one of the eagles gave up & flew off a little ways and watched from the field. The 2nd eagle might have been her partner? She didn't chase him off but didn't share the rabbit either. Most of my pictures were too graphic to share. I didn't want to look at them so I doubt anyone else would.