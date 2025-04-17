Previous
Northern Shovelers by bluemoon
Northern Shovelers

There dozens of these Shovelers zooming around the lake. They were out in the middle & going so fast I wasn't sure what they were until I imported the images and then they were immediately recognizable with that oversized bill.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
275% complete

View this month »

Janice ace
Excellent panning!
April 19th, 2025  
