Previous
Photo 1007
Northern Shovelers
There dozens of these Shovelers zooming around the lake. They were out in the middle & going so fast I wasn't sure what they were until I imported the images and then they were immediately recognizable with that oversized bill.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
17th April 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
duck
,
bif
,
george wyth state park
,
northern shoveler
Janice
ace
Excellent panning!
April 19th, 2025
