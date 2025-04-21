Sign up
Previous
Photo 1008
The Look!!
He was defianitely giving me "the look" and I wasn't even close to him but he spotted me. This guy isn't fully mature yet as his head still has some dark plummage...not quite all white yet.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
