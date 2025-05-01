Sign up
Previous
Photo 1017
Pretty Bird! :)
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1348
photos
103
followers
39
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
29th April 2025 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
vulture
,
turkey vulture
,
hickory hills
