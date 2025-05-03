Sign up
Photo 1018
Amish Buggy
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1372
photos
103
followers
38
following
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
3rd May 2025 12:56pm
Tags
horse
,
buggy
,
iowa
,
amish
,
backroads
,
oelwein
,
horse-drawn buggy
Corinne C
ace
Great B&W
June 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent action and POV. Hope you didn’t get run over!
June 3rd, 2025
