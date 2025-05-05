Sign up
Photo 1018
Wolf Creek
Filler phone picture, no need to comment
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1366
photos
103
followers
40
following
283% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th May 2025 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Public
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
creek
,
iowa
,
wolf creek
judith deacon
What a beautiful sunset - nothing wrong with a phone photo!
May 25th, 2025
