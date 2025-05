Snapping Turtle

There were 3 of us trying to get this big girl off the road. Luckily one of the DNR personnel stopped and saved the day. She put on her gloves, took off her jacket and covered the turtle with it. She was then able to easily pick her up from behind and put her out of harms way. She thought it was probably a female and was going back to her nest. The turtle did give some major attitude once the jacket was removed but then went on her way. Before she was moved I hit the ground and took her picture.