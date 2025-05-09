Sign up
Photo 1020
Fluffy Gray Catbird
All fluffed up and singing his heart...not the usual meowing sound they make.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
catbird
,
gray catbird
,
song bird
,
george wyth state park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture
May 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I've never seen one all puffed out like that!
May 11th, 2025
