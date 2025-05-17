Previous
A Couple of Deer by bluemoon
Photo 1029

A Couple of Deer

Another filler, I may never get the month of May filled in!! :)

They don't show up well unless you zoom in but I love the little nubs on the young buck.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

