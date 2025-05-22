Sign up
Previous
Photo 1031
Green Heron
First sighting this year...lurking along the edge of the water as usual!! They can be hard to spot as they are much smaller than the Great Blue Heron and they often stand perfectly still as they stalk their prey.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd May 2025 2:32pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
heron
,
green heron
,
george wyth state park
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot… amazing detail. He looks focused and ready…
May 23rd, 2025
