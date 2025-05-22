Previous
Green Heron by bluemoon
Photo 1031

Green Heron

First sighting this year...lurking along the edge of the water as usual!! They can be hard to spot as they are much smaller than the Great Blue Heron and they often stand perfectly still as they stalk their prey.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot… amazing detail. He looks focused and ready…
May 23rd, 2025  
