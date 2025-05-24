Sign up
Photo 1035
Baby Robin
I found this baby Robin clinging to the garden hose when I went out to water the flowers. His Mom was nearby sounding the alarm but when I came back 15 minutes later, he was gone. Heavily cropped due to extremely crappy background. :)
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1367
photos
103
followers
41
following
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
24th May 2025 2:05pm
Tags
nature
,
baby
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
robin
,
baby bird
,
american robin
