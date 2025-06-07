Previous
Parent & Child by bluemoon
Parent & Child

The baby is the speckled one in front...not sure if it's mom or dad behind him but they've been feeding this youngster a LOT of grape jelly from the Oriorle feeders.

I see the adult Robin all the time, easy to spot with those odd white patches on the head. I googled it and I think it might be a Leucistic Robin.

Leucistic American robins exhibit partial white patches or splotches on their feathers due to a genetic condition called leucism, which causes a partial loss of pigmentation. They may have white patches on their heads, backs, or bellies, while other areas retain their normal color.
Beverley ace
Magnificent photo… super interesting to read.
June 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful birds. Interesting narrative and info.
June 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
June 8th, 2025  
