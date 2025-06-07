Parent & Child

The baby is the speckled one in front...not sure if it's mom or dad behind him but they've been feeding this youngster a LOT of grape jelly from the Oriorle feeders.



I see the adult Robin all the time, easy to spot with those odd white patches on the head. I googled it and I think it might be a Leucistic Robin.



Leucistic American robins exhibit partial white patches or splotches on their feathers due to a genetic condition called leucism, which causes a partial loss of pigmentation. They may have white patches on their heads, backs, or bellies, while other areas retain their normal color.