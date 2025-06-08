Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Mourning Dove
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
dove
,
mourning dove
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
so nicely done!
June 9th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
I love all the shades of brown.
June 9th, 2025
