Previous
Next
A Pair of Turkey Vultures by bluemoon
Photo 1051

A Pair of Turkey Vultures

Don't know if it's actually a pair since there is no distinguishable difference between the male & female. These were just two of dozens that were roosting in the trees.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon
Wow! Great capture Paula. Fave
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact