Photo 1051
A Pair of Turkey Vultures
Don't know if it's actually a pair since there is no distinguishable difference between the male & female. These were just two of dozens that were roosting in the trees.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1384
photos
101
followers
38
following
288% complete
View this month »
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
18th June 2025 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
vulture
,
raptor
,
turkey vulture
,
hickory hills
judith deacon
Wow! Great capture Paula. Fave
June 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
