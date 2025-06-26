Sign up
Previous
Photo 1058
Stubby
This cat is evidently a permanent resident at a local park. I always see him by the park ranger's residence and feed him when I see him. He doesn't have a tail so I assume he's a Manx.
I call him Stubby!!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1390
photos
103
followers
38
following
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th June 2025 7:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
feline
,
manx
,
hickory hills
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Woderful Portrait
June 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stubby is a very handsome cat.
June 27th, 2025
