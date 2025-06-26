Previous
Stubby by bluemoon
Photo 1058

Stubby

This cat is evidently a permanent resident at a local park. I always see him by the park ranger's residence and feed him when I see him. He doesn't have a tail so I assume he's a Manx.
I call him Stubby!!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Woderful Portrait
June 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stubby is a very handsome cat.
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact