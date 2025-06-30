Previous
Cedar Waxwings by bluemoon
Photo 1061

Cedar Waxwings

Not the best picture but these birds are so illusive that it's rare to see them or shoot them so to get two of them in one shot is good enough for me!! :)
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Cathy
Such a treat to see! Great photo!
July 2nd, 2025  
