Previous
Photo 1062
Out of Nowhere
She just showed up out of nowhere as I was making a uturn on an out-of-the way gravel road. Talked to her for a minute and then she disappeared back into the field.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1394
photos
104
followers
41
following
290% complete
View this month »
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
1st July 2025 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
field
,
rural
,
iowa
,
doe
,
wolf creek
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Marvelous photography
July 3rd, 2025
