Photo 1064
Young Dove
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
4
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1396
photos
105
followers
41
following
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
3
4
3
365
NIKON Z 9
5th July 2025 5:30pm
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
dove
mourning dove
Helene
ace
love the details. it's such a pretty picture. fav
July 6th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
July 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful
July 6th, 2025
