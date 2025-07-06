My Name is Squirt....

and I like Walnuts!!I posted a picture of his sister on June 3. I caught her & took her to a nearby wildlife rehabber because she appeared to be abandoned and probably wouldn't survive on her own. She followed me around the yard like a puppy and the rehabber said abandoned baby squirrels will latch on to humans if the mother is gone. The next day I took the rehabber another one and then another one. I took her 4 baby squirrels altogether and only 1 did not survive. She has taken them in and loved them & hand fed and this past week they were released back into a safe environment.Squirt is the 5th baby squirrel from that litter and he is used to me and eats my Walnuts, corn, peanuts in the shell & sunflower seeds. He drinks out of the water fountain and lets me sit near him BUT he is too cunning to ever be caught, unlike his siblings. So he resides here and Is growning like a weed.