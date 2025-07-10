Previous
Bird on a Wire by bluemoon
Photo 1067

Bird on a Wire

10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
I love brown thrashers! They are so vocal with such an incredible range of songs.
July 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact