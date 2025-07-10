Sign up
Photo 1067
Bird on a Wire
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
2
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
thrasher
,
brown thrasher
,
hickory hills
April
ace
I love brown thrashers! They are so vocal with such an incredible range of songs.
July 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2025
