Up Close & Personal by bluemoon
Up Close & Personal

The goats are back at Hickory Hills for the summer to clear brush. They were very happy to see me and were all bleating in unison. I love goats...if you're in a bad mood they're guarranteed to make you laugh.
Paula Fontanini

I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Harry J Benson ace
A perfect portrait
July 12th, 2025  
