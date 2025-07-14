Previous
Lift Off by bluemoon
Lift Off

I didn't even see him until he took to the air and then fumbled with the focus. I hate it when I miss what's right in front of my face.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Paula Fontanini

I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Bucktree ace
Outstanding action shot of the Heron. Great sense of movement and nice bokeh in the background.
July 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Exquisite capture, wonderful colours light bokeh
July 15th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great reflexes....great shot!!
July 15th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
I like the light on the water
July 15th, 2025  
