Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1070
Lift Off
I didn't even see him until he took to the air and then fumbled with the focus. I hate it when I miss what's right in front of my face.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1402
photos
106
followers
40
following
293% complete
View this month »
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
14th July 2025 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
lake
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
Bucktree
ace
Outstanding action shot of the Heron. Great sense of movement and nice bokeh in the background.
July 15th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Exquisite capture, wonderful colours light bokeh
July 15th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great reflexes....great shot!!
July 15th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
I like the light on the water
July 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close