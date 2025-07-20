American Kestrel

This one is a female and the first Kestrel I've seen. She wasn't keen on having her picture taken either...she kept moving down the line every time I tried to get a shot. This is the only useable one of the few I did manage to get so will use it to document the sighting.



American kestrel — one of Iowa's most ubiquitous and cutest birds of prey — is starting to vanish from our landscape.



Why it matters: If you're driving down a gravel road, kestrel sightings along telephone wires and fence posts may make it seem like the raptors are doing well in the state.



But while they can be found in all 99 counties, they've lost more than half their population in North America between 1966 to 2019.

If the trend continues, we can expect another 50% decline by 2075, Anna Buckardt-Thomas, an avian ecologist at the Iowa DNR, tells Axios.

State of play: American kestrels are just bigger than a robin and are the smallest falcons in North America. They're known for their rusty brown and blue colorings and prefer open grasslands to hunt, including in urban areas.



For humans, they serve as pest control in our ecosystem as their primary prey are insects and small mammals, like voles and mice, Buckardt-Thomas says.

What's happening: Over the last 10 years, population trends show they're declining in Iowa and are considered the "greatest conservation need" in the state's wildlife action plan.



The loss of grassland is hurting their habitats, while pesticides harm their breeding success and availability of insects.

Changing farming practices have also harmed their habitats, including the loss of hedgerows, Buckardt-Thomas says.