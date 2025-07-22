Previous
Osprey Flyover by bluemoon
Photo 1077

Osprey Flyover

22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow totally spectacular… flying over with determination. They are such beautiful birds. Your photos are superb.
July 23rd, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Outstanding capture. Soaring with full wing span and a granite stare in the eye.
July 23rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Absolutely wonderful
July 23rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible. Such detail in the bird, but still having detail in the clouds. Love it!
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact