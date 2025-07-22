Sign up
Previous
Photo 1077
Osprey Flyover
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
4
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1409
photos
106
followers
41
following
295% complete
View this month »
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd July 2025 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
raptor
,
george wyth state park
Beverley
ace
Wow totally spectacular… flying over with determination. They are such beautiful birds. Your photos are superb.
July 23rd, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Outstanding capture. Soaring with full wing span and a granite stare in the eye.
July 23rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Absolutely wonderful
July 23rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible. Such detail in the bird, but still having detail in the clouds. Love it!
July 23rd, 2025
