He Fluffed Himself Up by bluemoon
Photo 1078

He Fluffed Himself Up

...and promptly took off. I was thrilled to be at the right place at just the right time tonight since these guys have been pretty scarce this summer.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
GaryW
Fascinating to see! They always remind me of little old men.
July 24th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 24th, 2025  
