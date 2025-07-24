Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Dragonfly Season
After a little googling, I think this might be a Widow Skimmer or Band-Winged Meadowhawk. Who knew there were so many different kinds of dragonflies, skimmers, gliders, etc.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1411
photos
107
followers
41
following
295% complete
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
24th July 2025 6:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
skimmer
,
widow skimmer
,
band-winged meadowhawk
Babs
ace
Amazing detail. What a beautiful shot. fav.
July 25th, 2025
