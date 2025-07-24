Previous
Dragonfly Season by bluemoon
Dragonfly Season

After a little googling, I think this might be a Widow Skimmer or Band-Winged Meadowhawk. Who knew there were so many different kinds of dragonflies, skimmers, gliders, etc.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
Babs ace
Amazing detail. What a beautiful shot. fav.
July 25th, 2025  
