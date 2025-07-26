Crop Duster Daredevils

These guys really are daredevils and can come out of nowhere like this one that came from behind a hill as I was driving. I quick got out and attempted to get a shot of him doing his aerial maneuvers and a shorter lens would have helped but no time to change out. I lived on an acreage surrounded by cornfields for years and it was routine for them to fly over so low I could see their wheels clearly in the skylights. They fly low across roads too as they spray the crops and you have to be amazed at their precision flying as they skim over your car!! I love watching them!