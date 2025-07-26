Previous
Crop Duster Daredevils by bluemoon
Photo 1081

Crop Duster Daredevils

These guys really are daredevils and can come out of nowhere like this one that came from behind a hill as I was driving. I quick got out and attempted to get a shot of him doing his aerial maneuvers and a shorter lens would have helped but no time to change out. I lived on an acreage surrounded by cornfields for years and it was routine for them to fly over so low I could see their wheels clearly in the skylights. They fly low across roads too as they spray the crops and you have to be amazed at their precision flying as they skim over your car!! I love watching them!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
It does take courage, Fabulous capture
July 27th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What a cool shot with him low in the field.
July 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a great capture!
July 27th, 2025  
