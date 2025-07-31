Sign up
Previous
Photo 1085
Red-Tailed Hawk
The hawks & eagles have been really scarce for months...hoping they'll come out of hiding soon. Of course I spotted this one just as he was flying away.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Views
1
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
31st July 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red-tailed hawk
,
bif
,
red tailed hawk
,
hickory hills
