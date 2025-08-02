Sign up
Previous
Photo 1087
Ruby Throated Hummingbird
My hummingbird technique definitely needs some tweaking but not giving up!! This one is a female.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd August 2025 4:46pm
Tags
hummingbird
,
hummer
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
August 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Ohhhhh, this is lovely! Crystal clear on the head and eye, and I like the sense of movement in the wings. Beautiful light too.
August 3rd, 2025
