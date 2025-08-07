Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1090
Osprey With Fish
Filling in blank spots in my calendar, no need to comment.
The biggest frustration with bird/wildlife photography is the endless twigs, limbs, branches & leaves in the way...ugh!! :)
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1428
photos
107
followers
45
following
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th August 2025 2:55pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
raptor
