Eastern Cicada Killer Wasp

These monsters (like 2" in length) are common in Iowa, I even have them in my backyard. They are not aggressive like smaller wasps and they don't even bother my Golden Doodle who is fascinated with them. They hover over the ground as they dig tunnels in the ground for their nests.



Female cicada killer wasps paralyze cicadas using a venomous sting. The paralyzed cicada is then carried back to the wasp's burrow, where it serves as a food source for the wasp's developing larvae.





Scientific Name

Sphecius speciosus

Family

Crabronidae (a wasp family) in the order Hymenoptera (ants, bees, wasps)

Description

The eastern cicada-killer wasp may be the scariest-looking wasp in our state. But it is not aggressive to people and is virtually harmless, unless handled roughly. It is an exceptionally large species, with rusty clear wings and the black and yellow markings common of wasps. In addition to their size and coloration, their behavior identifies them.



Males typically defend territories by simply flying around the nests of one of more females. The males' energetic hovering can be intimidating. Male cicada killers may clash with other insects, crashing into them bodily, but with people they usually just fly around and inspect us.



Females also cruise around, looking for good places to dig tunnels and searching around trees and shrubs for cicadas.



Males have a pointy projection on their abdomen tip that amounts to a false stinger, and they may poke it against their enemies in defense, but they are completely incapable of stinging. Females (unless molested) reserve their powerful sting for the cicadas they hunt.