Scraggly Indigo Bunting by bluemoon
Photo 1095

Scraggly Indigo Bunting

He appears to be having some moulting going on but it didn't stop him from singing his heart out.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
