Previous
Leafcutter Bee? by bluemoon
Photo 1098

Leafcutter Bee?

I was going to post this yesterday afternoon but got sidetracked and then we got hit with a storm that knocked out our power until 2am. Note to self, stop proscrastinating.

This is kind of a weird looking bee and after some googling the only thing that looks close is a Leafcutter Bee which I've never heard of before.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact