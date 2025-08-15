Sign up
Previous
Photo 1098
Leafcutter Bee?
I was going to post this yesterday afternoon but got sidetracked and then we got hit with a storm that knocked out our power until 2am. Note to self, stop proscrastinating.
This is kind of a weird looking bee and after some googling the only thing that looks close is a Leafcutter Bee which I've never heard of before.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
NIKON Z 9
14th August 2025 6:27pm
Tags
nature
,
bee
,
insect
,
flowers.
,
leafcutter bee
