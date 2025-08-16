Sign up
Photo 1099
Double-Crested Cormorant
He came out of nowhere, did a U-turn and flew away. Not much to photograph lately...it's insufferably hot & humid and even the birds & wildlife seem to be laying low somewhere out of sight.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
cormorant
,
bif
,
double-crested cormorant
,
george wyth state park
