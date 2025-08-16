Previous
Double-Crested Cormorant by bluemoon
Double-Crested Cormorant

He came out of nowhere, did a U-turn and flew away. Not much to photograph lately...it's insufferably hot & humid and even the birds & wildlife seem to be laying low somewhere out of sight.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
