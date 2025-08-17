Previous
Turkey Berries by bluemoon
Photo 1100

Turkey Berries

I heard a big commotion and looked over to see this big turkey flying high up into a tree covered with vines that had some kind of fruit. I thought they looked like grape vines but the fruit didn't look big enough to be grapes. He has one in his beak that looks like a blueberry. After googling it could be an invasive Porcelain Berry? There was another Turkey up above this one in the tree, also dining on the fruit. It was not a graceful sight!! :) I don't often see turkeys in trees but evidently they roost in trees at night.

17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A cool capture
August 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Awesome. I never think of turkeys in the wild.
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact