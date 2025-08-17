Turkey Berries

I heard a big commotion and looked over to see this big turkey flying high up into a tree covered with vines that had some kind of fruit. I thought they looked like grape vines but the fruit didn't look big enough to be grapes. He has one in his beak that looks like a blueberry. After googling it could be an invasive Porcelain Berry? There was another Turkey up above this one in the tree, also dining on the fruit. It was not a graceful sight!! :) I don't often see turkeys in trees but evidently they roost in trees at night.



