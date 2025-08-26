Sign up
Photo 1107
Little Green Heron
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
heron
swamp
george wyth state park
little green heron
Linda Godwin
Stunning, I like the swirl of his neck feathers.
August 27th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
Gorgeous
August 27th, 2025
