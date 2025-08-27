spiderwebs

I was actually down by the water's edge trying to shoot a white egret just before dark when I got distracted by a slight movement. I looked and there were literally dozens and dozens and dozens of spiders & overlapping webs and when I looked through the lens I could see them spinning their webs as I watched. It was fascinating and I'm NOT a big fan of spiders but there I was sitting among them trying to get a shot in the fading light. They were mostly wispy, long legged ones that aren't all that creepy. A few bigger fat bodied ones but only a couple. I've never witnessed anything like this before...maybe they only work at night? I didn't come away with any pictures to do them justice but I will go back and try again. I did convert this to black & white because of the better contrast. Nature is cool!! :)