Photo 1109
Cruising at Low Altitude
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1443
photos
110
followers
48
following
304% complete
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
28th August 2025 3:38pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
lake
,
egret
,
great white egret
,
great egret
,
george wyth state park
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful action capture
August 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous wings! Pelicans always look like a mistake to me - parts of different birds all crammed together.
August 30th, 2025
