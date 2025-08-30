When the Sun Goes Down...

the creepy crawlies come out to play!



A few nights ago I stumbled on an area by a pond with long grass and noticed a lot of spiders busy spinning their webs. I was fascinated so I went back the next afternoon to see if they were there in better light. No sign of them and could barely see the webs so back I went later that evening. And there they were...even more this time. Probably 100 or more of them. Anyway, this is just a few of the masses out there. When I tried to get "the big picture" it was just too cluttered so I had to narrow my focus to just a few spiders. Fascinating to watch these master builders at work. I have no idea what kind of spiders these are.