Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1113
Immature Bald Eagle
Probably first or second year. This is why I drag a camera with me everywhere I go...just in case!! :) No matter how many times I see them or shoot them, I am still in awe of them!
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1446
photos
109
followers
48
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
1st September 2025 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
immature bald eagle
,
wolf creek
,
juvenile bald eagle
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful capture!
September 2nd, 2025
carol white
ace
A wonderful capture. Fav 😊
September 2nd, 2025
