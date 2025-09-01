Previous
Immature Bald Eagle by bluemoon
Photo 1113

Immature Bald Eagle

Probably first or second year. This is why I drag a camera with me everywhere I go...just in case!! :) No matter how many times I see them or shoot them, I am still in awe of them!
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful capture!
September 2nd, 2025  
carol white ace
A wonderful capture. Fav 😊
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact