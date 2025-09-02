Previous
Same Eagle by bluemoon
No need to comment. It's basically the same picture as yesterday, I just didn't have anything else to post today.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Harry J Benson ace
He looks more stern here
September 3rd, 2025  
