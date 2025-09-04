Previous
Wolf Creek by bluemoon
Wolf Creek

A quiet, secluded place where you can occasionally spot Bald Eagles in the bare trees, Hawks, Herons, Swans in the Spring and I once saw a Mink. Cows are often in the pasture next to it and they'll go for a swim in the creek when the weather is hot.
Paula Fontanini

Harry J Benson ace
A nice peaceful beautiful place
September 5th, 2025  
