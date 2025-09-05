Crappy Picture...

of an AWESOME subject!! :) I've been stalking him for 3 nights. I first saw him driving home Wednesday night at 8pm but he flew off as soon as I slowed down and my settings were all off. Went back to the same place last night...nuthin! Headed back tonight and sure enough around 7:45 I spotted him in almost the same spot but just my luck he flies down to the next pole when I try to shoot, then the next pole and so on for 15 minutes until he was gone. Not great but I at least have proof that I saw him!! :) I'll be back Mr. Great Horned Owl!!