Previous
Crappy Picture... by bluemoon
Photo 1116

Crappy Picture...

of an AWESOME subject!! :) I've been stalking him for 3 nights. I first saw him driving home Wednesday night at 8pm but he flew off as soon as I slowed down and my settings were all off. Went back to the same place last night...nuthin! Headed back tonight and sure enough around 7:45 I spotted him in almost the same spot but just my luck he flies down to the next pole when I try to shoot, then the next pole and so on for 15 minutes until he was gone. Not great but I at least have proof that I saw him!! :) I'll be back Mr. Great Horned Owl!!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact