Photo 1118
Intimidation Tactic
I'm pretty sure he was trying to stare me down and he never did blink. I snapped a shot and left Mr. Cranky Pants alone.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
5
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Views
8
Comments: 5
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
11th September 2025 6:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
raptor
,
george wyth state park
Babs
ace
He does look quite intimidating. fav.
September 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
September 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful expression
September 13th, 2025
Randy Lubbering
That is an amazing photo
September 13th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous fav
September 13th, 2025
