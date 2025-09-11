Previous
Intimidation Tactic by bluemoon
Photo 1118

Intimidation Tactic

I'm pretty sure he was trying to stare me down and he never did blink. I snapped a shot and left Mr. Cranky Pants alone.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
He does look quite intimidating. fav.
September 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
September 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful expression
September 13th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
That is an amazing photo
September 13th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Fabulous fav
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact