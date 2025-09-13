Sign up
Photo 1119
They're Back...
The eagles have been mostly MIA for months but I'm starting to see them again out at Wolf Creek. Two adults and one juvenile.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
4
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1453
photos
109
followers
48
following
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th September 2025 7:13pm
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
wolf creek
Harry J Benson
ace
Great capture
September 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fantastic image
September 15th, 2025
GaryW
How amazing to see them this close!
September 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
September 15th, 2025
